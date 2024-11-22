L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.02 and last traded at $247.26. 48,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 906,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 15.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

