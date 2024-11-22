Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 210,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $264,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 152.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

