Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.44 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,009,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,613,000 after buying an additional 2,134,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

