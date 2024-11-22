Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,392 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 64.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 688.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.02 million, a PE ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

