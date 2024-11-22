Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,044 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,610,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

