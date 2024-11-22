Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,977 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $273.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average is $275.38. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $197.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

