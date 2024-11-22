Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.43, but opened at $82.73. Lantheus shares last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 569,625 shares.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

