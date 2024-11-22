Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 48.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,072 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

