Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,718.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,590.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,584.56. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,733.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

