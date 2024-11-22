Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.14. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $599.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.