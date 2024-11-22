Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.95. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.
Liberty Tax Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
