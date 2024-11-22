Lido Staked Matic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.33 Million (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $62.33 million and approximately $71,439.22 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 117,876,963 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 117,963,698.33838641. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.53029255 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $93,179.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

