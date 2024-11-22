Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel Sells 2,285 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) President Daniel Siegel sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $12,841.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108. The trade was a 40.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Daniel Siegel sold 1,048 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $5,868.80.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

