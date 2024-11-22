Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $6.56. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1,379,270 shares traded.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 118.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

