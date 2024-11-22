Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management
In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($285,786.23). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
