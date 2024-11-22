Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

LON LIO traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 458 ($5.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.20. The stock has a market cap of £292.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($10.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($285,786.23). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

