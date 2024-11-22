Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.800-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 billion-$83.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.80-11.90 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $265.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day moving average is $244.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

