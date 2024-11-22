LPL Financial LLC Acquires 433,676 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $255,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.