LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,613,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,025 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $93.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

