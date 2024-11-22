LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,423,564 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $260,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $332,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

