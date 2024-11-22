LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.58% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $334,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

