LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $170,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $359.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $259.50 and a one year high of $366.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

