Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

