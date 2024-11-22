Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Head-To-Head Comparison

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 6 32 1 2.87 Marchex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $90.32, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Marchex.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Uber Technologies and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 10.49% 33.46% 10.55% Marchex -8.60% -10.76% -8.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Marchex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $37.28 billion 3.94 $1.89 billion $2.01 34.68 Marchex $49.91 million 1.49 -$9.91 million ($0.09) -18.89

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Marchex on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

