Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 13,758 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $637,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.