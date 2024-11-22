Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $326,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

