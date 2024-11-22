Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 227,413 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.9 %

CMG opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

