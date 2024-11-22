Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 45,120 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. 38,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 56,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 452.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.