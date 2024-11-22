Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,544 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,590,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.57 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

