Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

