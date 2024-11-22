Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
MGX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Metagenomi Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Metagenomi
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metagenomi by 105.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metagenomi by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Metagenomi by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter.
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
