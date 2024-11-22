Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $102.43 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

