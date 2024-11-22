Mizuho Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $16.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Nkarta Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 200,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Nkarta has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $169.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 405,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nkarta by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

