Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 234.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Cintas by 302.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 298.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 367.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $221.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $136.87 and a 1-year high of $227.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.74.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

