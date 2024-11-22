Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

