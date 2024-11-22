Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

