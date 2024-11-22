Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of SNPS opened at $557.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.28 and a 200 day moving average of $545.55. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.82.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
