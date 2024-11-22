Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 7,586 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $158.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

