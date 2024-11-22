Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 144,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 408,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after acquiring an additional 470,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,270,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,242,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montrose Environmental Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.