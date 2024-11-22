Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $619.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $454.77 and a 52-week high of $626.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

