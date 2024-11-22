Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,593,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 262,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

RMT stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.