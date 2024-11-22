Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $167.56 and a 52-week high of $281.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. The trade was a 37.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,421.32. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

