Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

