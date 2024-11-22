Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

