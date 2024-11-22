Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,463,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.22.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

