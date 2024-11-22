Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 209 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.