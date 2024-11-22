Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

