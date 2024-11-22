Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $718.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,660.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $728.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.07.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

