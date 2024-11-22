Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 871 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,009,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $616,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,621 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

UBER stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

