Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

