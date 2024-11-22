Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 458,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $164,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $5,034,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 99.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after buying an additional 41,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $389.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $285.79 and a 1 year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.